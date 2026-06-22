‘Security was tighter this time’: Layers of checks, strict frisking as students appear for NEET re-exam

Across Delhi, schools hosting the examination had arranged shaded waiting areas, drinking water, coolers, tea and first-aid facilities for parents.

Written by: Mishal Mussaddique, Vidheesha Kuntamalla
5 min readDelhiJun 22, 2026 01:45 PM IST
neet retestStrict security, emotional moments and last-minute setbacks marked the NEET UG 2026 re-exam as lakhs of aspirants appeared across India. (source: Express Photo)
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At 1:32 pm on Sunday, two minutes after gates of a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 exam centre had officially closed, a young woman came sprinting towards the entrance of a government school in Delhi’s Pandara Road, her admit card clutched tightly in one hand.

She had gone to the wrong examination centre. Breathless and pleading, she explained to security personnel that she had mistakenly reported to a different school in Dwarka that had a similar name, before racing across the city. But protocol was unforgiving. The gates had shut at 1:30 pm.

She stood outside in tears on a sweltering Sunday afternoon, after missing her chance at the re-examination for the national-level undergraduate medical entrance exam, which saw over 23 lakh candidates appear.

The re-exam was conducted after the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting NEET, cancelled the examination held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak.

Also Read | Cooling zones, free travel for aspirants: Delhi gears up for NEET retest

By the time the re-examination began at 2:15 pm on Sunday, across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad, candidates had already navigated biometric verification, face authentication, frisking checkpoints, CCTV surveillance and layers of police security. More than seven lakh personnel — from district officials and invigilators to police officers and central security forces — had been mobilised in what the NTA later described as a “Team Bharat” effort.

Outside examination centres in Delhi, however, the day unfolded under immense stress and anxiety.

At B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence in South Delhi’s Kalkaji, Pradeep Kumar, a scrap dealer from Burari, waited patiently under a tent erected for parents at the centre. “It is her first attempt,” he said of his daughter, Aditi. “There are no expectations. Let her understand the exam first. If she wants to try again next year, we’ll see.”

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Nearby, Manoj Sharma, a carpenter originally from Bihar who now works in Rohini, praised the arrangements made for parents. “The cooling centres are such a relief,” he said. “Last time, at the centre in Gurgaon, there was nothing like this.”

Across Delhi, schools hosting the examination had arranged shaded waiting areas, drinking water, coolers, tea and first-aid facilities for parents.

At another centre, Harsh, a candidate from Narela appearing for his second attempt at NEET, arrived carrying the wrong admit card. Security personnel initially allowed him inside and assured him he could obtain a fresh printout at the centre. Invigilators later refused permission, and he was asked to leave.

For candidates who had spent months preparing for the difficult exam, such moments were devastating. Inside the NEET centres, candidates encountered heightened security arrangements unlike anything many had experienced before.

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Also Read | Over 20 lakh take NEET-UG retest under tight security

“Earlier, religious threads on our wrists were allowed,” said 18-year-old Tulsi, a first-time candidate from Dwarka. “This time they made us remove everything. They even asked me to take off my hairband.”

Several candidates described the security checks as significantly stricter than those in place during the now-cancelled May 3 examination. Inside a government school in Dwarka Sector 6, candidates underwent multiple rounds of document verification, biometric authentication and frisking before being allowed to enter the examination halls.

“They checked my documents twice and frisked me too,” said Shilpa, a Delhi University student appearing for her second attempt at NEET. “The security was tighter this time.”

Complaints about the conduct of the examination were rare even though some frustrations remained.

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At one centre, Anu, a UPSC aspirant from Aligarh accompanying her younger sister Shivani, who was writing the exam for the fourth time, questioned why candidates were made to stand outdoors during portions of the verification process.

“Why are the children being made to stand in the sun before one of the toughest examinations of their lives?” she said.

By late afternoon, the mood outside the centres began to shift. At CM Shri School and PM Shri School in Dwarka Sector 5, barricades lined the road as hundreds of parents gathered outside the gates, fanning themselves in the unforgiving heat while waiting for the 5:15-pm bell.

As soon as the gates of the centre opened, Shalini, an aspirant from Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh, rushed straight towards her mother. “The paper was better than I expected,” she said, while adding that the Physics section, however, had been easier in the original examination.

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Several candidates echoed a similar view. “Physics section was a little lengthy,” said Tulsi. “Otherwise, the paper was okay.”

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Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

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