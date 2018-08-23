Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture
  • Security tightened in outer Delhi after ruckus over rumours of cow slaughter

Security tightened in outer Delhi after ruckus over rumours of cow slaughter

Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped. They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: August 23, 2018 11:34:49 am
Security tightened in outer Delhi after ruckus over rumours of cow slaughter Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination.

Hundreds of people gathered in outer Delhi’s Mianwali Nagar after rumours spread that the leftover of slaughtered animals being disposed off after Eid ul-Adha were of cows, following which security was tightened in the area, police said.

Around 600 people, including members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, gathered near a MCD dustbin where the leftover was being dumped. They alleged that the leftover were of cows and created a ruckus. Police rushed to the spot to avert any tension and seized the leftover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said police force has been deployed in the area and the samples have been sent for examination. The officer said the mob has been dispersed.

Police force has also been deployed outside a mosque in the area to ensure that no untoward incident happens in the area, said another officer. He said there was police deployed in the area as a precautionary measure since early morning and when the incident was reported, they immediately reached the spot.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement