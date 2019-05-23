Security staff strike hits Noida’s Aqua Line

Services on Noida’s Aqua Line came to a halt during peak hours Wednesday, as security personnel went on a strike alleging non-payment of salaries.

Commuters could not access Metro facilities between 6 and 8 am, as employees, deployed at frisking areas, allegedly created a ruckus and did not let people enter. Commuters had to look to other means of transport or wait for over two hours to board a train.

“Security staff, deployed by Ironman Security Service Pvt. Ltd. at NMRC Metro stations for frisking passengers, went on strike… at Noida Sector 81, Noida Sector 83, Noida Sector 101, NSEZ and Noida Sector 137 Metro stations of the Aqua Line,” said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) in a statement.

NMRC officials admitted that the Corporation was late in responding to the situation. “The strike began at 6 am. The feeder bus service usually starts by 7.30 am. By the time we could provide alternate arrangements, the strike was resolved. But we accept that passengers faced inconvenience,” said an NMRC official.

Since the stations lie in the vicinity of many universities, the strike left several students stranded. While no scuffle was reported, arguments took place between the guards and angry passengers, officials said.

NMRC claimed the guards did not inform it about their strike in advance, which lead to the chaos. It was alleged that their salaries for the month had not been paid.

The strike was resolved after NMRC wrote to the security agency, saying the guards will be paid. The security agency tendered an apology for the strike. Almost 40,000 people travel daily from Noida and Greater Noida to NSEZ campus.

The incident comes a day after a technical snag on the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro left thousands stranded inside Metro trains and at stations.