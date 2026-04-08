Security scare at Delhi Assembly: Sarabjeet travelled with 2 relatives, looked for missing nephew in Punjab

On Monday, Sarabjeet left for Delhi, leaving his nephews behind. A Delhi Police team is currently in Nangal to record the nephews’ statements and verify the sequence of events.

Sarabjeet Singh, who drove an SUV through a boom barrier at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday, had left Puranpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit around 2 pm on April 3 after learning that his nephew, Harman Singh, had gone missing, police said on Wednesday.

Initially, Sarabjeet travelled with his two nephews towards Nangal in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, where Harman’s last known location was traced.

An officer investigating the case said the three men stayed overnight in Bareilly and resumed their journey around 3.45 pm on April 4, passing through Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Sonipat before reaching Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district early April 5.

There, they visited a gurdwara and offered prayers. “Sarabjeet does not wear a turban and cuts his hair. He said that while offering prayers, he vowed to wear the turban and never cut his hair if Harman was found,” the officer said.