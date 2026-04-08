Security scare at Delhi Assembly: Sarabjeet travelled with 2 relatives, looked for missing nephew in Punjab

Sarabjeet Singh, who drove an SUV through a boom barrier at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday, had left Puranpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit around 2 pm on April 3 after learning that his nephew, Harman Singh, had gone missing, police said on Wednesday.
Initially, Sarabjeet travelled with his two nephews towards Nangal in Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, where Harman’s last known location was traced.
An officer investigating the case said the three men stayed overnight in Bareilly and resumed their journey around 3.45 pm on April 4, passing through Moradabad, Ghaziabad and Sonipat before reaching Anandpur Sahib in Rupnagar district early April 5.
There, they visited a gurdwara and offered prayers. “Sarabjeet does not wear a turban and cuts his hair. He said that while offering prayers, he vowed to wear the turban and never cut his hair if Harman was found,” the officer said.
Around 8 am on April 5, the three reached Nangal, where Sarabjeet met Harman’s father Harpreet Singh, who was camping in the city, looking for his son. Police said they looked for Harman at multiple locations, but without success.
On Monday, Sarabjeet left for Delhi, leaving his nephews behind. A Delhi Police team is currently in Nangal to record the nephews’ statements and verify the sequence of events.
According to the police, call detail records, CCTV footage and toll booth data indicate that Sarabjeet travelled from Nangal towards Panipat and reached Murthal around 12.50 pm. He then proceeded to the Delhi Assembly, where he allegedly rammed his car into Gate 2 around 2.10 pm.
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Officers who questioned him claimed several aspects of Sarabjeet’s account appear inconsistent. During a search of his car, officers allegedly recovered a medical file belonging to a patient admitted to a hospital in Karnal. Sarabjeet could not give any specific reason why he had that file with him or his connection with the patient, they added. An officer said they have reached out to the hospital to find out if at all there is a connection between Sarabjeet and the patient.
Further, officers said that the probe has revealed that Sarabjeet was undergoing treatment for depression at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, though no documents have yet been recovered to substantiate the claim.
The Delhi Police on Tuesday night, meanwhile, suspended two officers of its security unit – a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector – in connection with the security breach incident.
On Wednesday, Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta directed that immediate measures, including installation of hydraulic road blockers at all gates of the Assembly complex and creation of a more responsive on ground security mechanism, be taken up. “The security of the Delhi Assembly cannot admit to the slightest lapse. It must rest on vigilance, clarity of command and seamless coordination at every level,” he said.
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The directions were issued in a high-level meeting chaired by Gupta and attended by senior officers from Delhi Police, CRPF, IB and other concerned departments of Delhi government.
Gupta called for a unified command structure between CRPF and Delhi Police, with a single point of authority to ensure coordinated and immediate response in critical situations, officials said. He also noted that any delay in communication weakens response capability, and directed that real-time information sharing between all agencies be treated as essential to operational readiness. Further, he recommended that each gate be manned by a minimum of two trained personnel of Delhi Police/CRPF.
Gupta also stressed that no vehicle should be permitted entry without proper security clearance and verification under any circumstances. He directed the deployment of a dedicated mobile patrol vehicle capable of swift movement and immediate intervention, including the ability to intercept or block unauthorised movement, said officials.
The responsibility for securing the Delhi Assembly lies jointly with the CRPF and Delhi Police with CRPF personnel deployed at all five gates of the complex, including Gate 2, through which Sarabjeet entered.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More