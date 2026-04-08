Security scare at Delhi Assembly: Angle of act of terrorist can’t be ruled out, police tell court

Sarabjit Singh, the 37-year-old man who drove an SUV through a boom barrier at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday, was remanded him in eight days of police custody by a court on Tuesday afternoon.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police told the court that the “angle” of a terrorist act can’t be ruled out. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Kumar Srivastava told the court that Sarabjit had tried to run his car over one CRPF head constable, who was posted at Gate 2 in the Assembly. He also told the court that Singh sat inside the car of a VIP.

“The angle of act of terrorist cannot be ruled out without proper investigation,” he said. The court was also informed that Sarabjit had allegedly thrown his mobile phone in a river in Kurukshetra, which is yet to be recovered.

The Delhi Police sought Sarabjit’s custody to “unearth the entire conspiracy behind the incident” and to “explore any terror angle”. They alleged that they needed to visit various places in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ascertain his movement. Maintaining that they needed to know the “purpose” behind him entering the Assembly premises, the police said that alleged involvement of other persons in the incident also needed to be investigated.

According to the police, Sarabjit’s family has informed them that he was suffering from depression. Also, Singh had purchased the SUV used in the incident last month, they added.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Kartik Taparia of Tis Hazari Court said, “Considering the fact that the allegations against the accused are very serious, and from the prima facie case as brought by investigating agency, it does not appear that the accused is mentally incapacitated to not understand the consequences of his actions.”

“Further… the accused had hired two taxi drivers to drive him around for Rs 2,000… APP for the state has submitted that this fact is sufficient to show that the accused was in full possession of his senses, and had deliberately entered Delhi Assembly for clandestine motives,” he added while sending the accused to 8-day police custody.