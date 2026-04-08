Security scare at Delhi Assembly: Angle of act of terrorist can’t be ruled out, police tell court

"The angle of act of terrorist cannot be ruled out without proper investigation," he said. The court was also informed that Sarabjit had allegedly thrown his mobile phone in a river in Kurukshetra, which is yet to be recovered.

Written by: Nirbhay Thakur
2 min readNew DelhiApr 8, 2026 02:06 AM IST
Security scare at Delhi Assembly, Delhi Assembly, Delhi Assembly Security scare, Pilibhit, Sarabjeet Singh, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairs"Further... the accused had hired two taxi drivers to drive him around for Rs 2,000... APP for the state has submitted that this fact is sufficient to show that the accused was in full possession of his senses, and had deliberately entered Delhi Assembly for clandestine motives," he added while sending the accused to 8-day police custody.
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Sarabjit Singh, the 37-year-old man who drove an SUV through a boom barrier at the Delhi Assembly complex on Monday, was remanded him in eight days of police custody by a court on Tuesday afternoon.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police told the court that the “angle” of a terrorist act can’t be ruled out. Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Atul Kumar Srivastava told the court that Sarabjit had tried to run his car over one CRPF head constable, who was posted at Gate 2 in the Assembly. He also told the court that Singh sat inside the car of a VIP.

“The angle of act of terrorist cannot be ruled out without proper investigation,” he said. The court was also informed that Sarabjit had allegedly thrown his mobile phone in a river in Kurukshetra, which is yet to be recovered.

The Delhi Police sought Sarabjit’s custody to “unearth the entire conspiracy behind the incident” and to “explore any terror angle”. They alleged that they needed to visit various places in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to ascertain his movement. Maintaining that they needed to know the “purpose” behind him entering the Assembly premises, the police said that alleged involvement of other persons in the incident also needed to be investigated.

According to the police, Sarabjit’s family has informed them that he was suffering from depression. Also, Singh had purchased the SUV used in the incident last month, they added.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Kartik Taparia of Tis Hazari Court said, “Considering the fact that the allegations against the accused are very serious, and from the prima facie case as brought by investigating agency, it does not appear that the accused is mentally incapacitated to not understand the consequences of his actions.”

“Further… the accused had hired two taxi drivers to drive him around for Rs 2,000… APP for the state has submitted that this fact is sufficient to show that the accused was in full possession of his senses, and had deliberately entered Delhi Assembly for clandestine motives,” he added while sending the accused to 8-day police custody.

 

Nirbhay Thakur
Nirbhay Thakur

Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023. Professional Background Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University. Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories. Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts. Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials. Recent notable articles In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories. 1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.  2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation. 3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police. Signature Style Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public. X (Twitter): @Nirbhaya99 ... Read More

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