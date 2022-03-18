Security ramped up ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat in Gurgaon

Gurgaon police have ramped up security to prevent any incidents of hooliganism during Holi and Shab-e-Barat celebrations in the city on Friday. Police said additional police force has been deployed at mosques, graveyards and at locations where Holika Dahan will take place.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, “Over two dozen check posts have been set up. Police personnel from all police stations and crime branches have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident related to eve-teasing, snatching, hooliganism and communal tension. Several quick response teams have been deployed at strategic points. PCR vans will conduct regular patrolling.”

In a statement, Gurgaon police said, “Shab-e-Barat will be celebrated by the people of Muslim community from 8 pm on March 18 to 5 am on March 19. In this festival, people from the community gather at mosques, graveyards and their homes to offer prayers. Last year, when the people from the community had gathered to offer prayers, some mischievous elements had called it a conspiracy.”

“In view of the law and order situation and to maintain peace, police deployment has been increased at all mosques and graveyards. During Holi celebrations also, some anti-social and mischievous elements throw dirty water balloons and mud etc. on other people, due to which there is a strong possibility of fights and other crimes. Vigil has been ramped up to avoid any untoward incident,” the statement added. Police also appealed to the public to refrain from spreading rumours.

Earlier on Thursday, the president of Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind Gurgaon had written to the police commissioner requesting her to provide security at mosques for offering Friday prayers and Shab e Barat.

In the letter, Mufti Mohammad Saleem Qasmi, said, “Keeping in mind the Holi festival celebration, we have communicated to people to not offer prayers at open places especially tomorrow. We are also celebrating Shab e Barat tomorrow in which prayers are offered whole night with a visit to the graveyard. Hence, we request department to provide security at places/mosques so that the festival can be celebrated in peace.”