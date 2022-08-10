Security protocol not being followed at three railway stations, major shopping centres: Delhi police

Three railway stations, including the one in New Delhi, and major shopping centres in the national capital are among areas where security protocol was not being followed, according to a combing exercise conducted by the Delhi Police.

Twenty-five teams of the Special Cell, formed to conduct the exercise in sensitive areas, highlighted several shortcomings at the New Delhi, Shivaji Bridge, and Tughlakabad railway stations, and at the markets in Vasant Lok, South Extension II, and Nehru Place.

In a letter sent to all district/unit DCPs on August 3, DCP (special cell) Ingit Pratap Singh said, “Keeping in view the increased threat from various terrorist groups to create disturbances during Independence Day 2022, 25 teams of Special Cell are undertaking an exercise of combing sensitive areas. During checking on July 28, several shortcomings have been noticed in various hotels, guest houses, busy markets, taxi stands, parking lots, railway stations, cyber cafes, PG accommodations, cinemas and malls.”

“It is, therefore, requested that local police officials under your jurisdiction may be advised to brief those concerned to rectify these defects accordingly and a compliance report to this effect may kindly be sent to this officer for the perusal of senior officers,” said Singh.

The police also found during the exercise that most hotels or guest houses have no doorframe metal detectors (DFMD) or guards and some even don’t have a valid licence. They also found that anti-sabotage checking was not being conducted at some of these places.

DCP (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said: “We have been informed by the Special Cell. Since the matter comes under different agencies, we have informed them about all the shortcomings. Immediately, strict measures have been taken and all the issues have been resolved.”

Speaking about the exercise, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said: “Delhi Police is vigilant towards the safety and security of the city. To ensure that local police are vigilant, other units are roped in to check their preparedness time and again. In view of Independence Day, the same exercises are being conducted and any shortcomings noticed are brought to the notice of senior officers of the district and unit concerned for corrective measures.”

Here is what the police found during their combing exercise:

* At the New Delhi railway station, no proper checking and frisking are being conducted, three out of 10 DFMDs are not working, and no Railway Police Force (RPF) personnel are deployed at these DFMDs.

* At the Shivaji Bridge railway station, DFMDs, bag scanners, hand-held metal detectors (HHMD), and other security equipment were found to be missing.

* At the Tughlakabad railway station, there was no baggage scanner, boundary, proper frisking and CCTV cameras.

* As many as 62 CCTV cameras are not working at Vasant Lok Market.

* At the South Extension II market, DFMD and HHMD are not working while 18 CCTV cameras are non-functional for the last three months due to the expiry of tenders.

* It was found that DFMD, HHMD, public address (PA) system, and cameras are not working at the Nehru Place market.