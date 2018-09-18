Security lapses led to death of woman at private college: Delhi Police

Over a month after a 26-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a private college in Pitampura, police lodged a case under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), citing security lapses by the college.

The incident took place on July 27 at Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies, when law graduate Varisha Rais had come to enquire about the orientation session for her LLM course.

Sources said that during investigation, police found that “no guard was deployed on the roof, where waterproofing was being carried out; there was no fence; and access to roof was not controlled in any manner.”

Investigation also revealed that CCTVs installed on the sixth and seventh floors were not working on the day of the incident. “There were loopholes on part of college security, which led to the death of the woman. We have lodged a case and questioned college staff,” said a police officer.

On the day of the incident, an eyewitness had claimed she saw Varisha on the terrace and had shouted at her to come down. “But she climbed onto the boundary wall and jumped,” a senior police officer claimed.

The woman’s family alleged that she was “pushed”.

