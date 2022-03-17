Security increased in Delhi ahead of Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Ahead of Holi and Shab-e-Barat festivals in the city, the Delhi Police said they have increased deployment across schools, localities and markets to prevent any anti-social activities or violence.

Since both festivals will be celebrated on the same day, police have beefed up security arrangements to avoid any large gathering affecting the law and order situation. Officials said this is also the first time in two years when the public will celebrate festivals without Covid restrictions.

In Northeast Delhi, where there are areas with a “mixed population”, police said all staff members will be deployed on the streets on festival days this weekend.

Sanjay Sain, DCP (Northeast), said, “We have been conducting meetings with RWA heads and religious members (head) for weeks now. There are people who are going to temples and mosques to maintain communal harmony. All our ACPs and SHOs have been asked to overlook the meetings and see the patrolling. All staff will be on the field.”

Since religious gatherings or other gatherings/rallies are allowed in Delhi, police said they will allow gatherings but have advised locals to keep the numbers “limited” and not indulge in “nuisance”.

“We can’t allow big rallies. There can be cases of rash driving during Shab-e-Baraat and nuisance during Holi celebrations. Our personnel will be patrolling on bikes and vans to prevent this,” said an officer.

With schools, colleges and other institutes opening in the city, police have increased deployment near schools so that children and students don’t indulge in public nuisance or create a ruckus.

In Central and North Delhi, ACP-level officers have been tasked to conduct ‘aman committee’ meetings and identify anti-social or bad characters in the Feroz Shah, Darya Fanj, Chandni Chowk etc. Since many students are living in PG accommodations and hostels, police are expecting mass celebrations. The staff has been sensitised and women staffers have been asked to do patrolling near schools and colleges for women’s safety.

Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North) said, “We have been in touch with Imams and other leaders in Kotwali who are making announcements for peaceful celebrations. In other areas, we are in touch with proctors, principals and hostel wardens in universities. We advised them to have small-scale celebrations. So, that everyone can enjoy their festival time without affecting law.”

Deployment and checking at borders have been increased since police suspect that “outsiders” might come to Delhi and create nuisance on streets and in markets.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said her team will be patrolling day and night to overlook the celebrations. Pickets will be placed near heavy footfall areas at night. Police are also planning to use drones.

In West Delhi, police staffers have been asked to focus on areas such as Raghubir Nagar, Khyala, Madipur, Moti Nagar and Inderpuri with heavy student and mixed population.