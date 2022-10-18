Security guards at Gurgaon society ‘assault’ teenager, booked

At least 10 security guards of a society in Gurgaon were booked Sunday for allegedly beating up a 15-year-old boy after the teenager allegedly tried to enter a pre-Diwali mela at the society on Saturday, the police said. No arrests have been made so far.

An FIR has been registered on a complaint by the teenager’s mother. In the police complaint, the woman said that around 7.30 pm on Saturday, her son had gone to Orchid Petals society in sector 49 with his friends to see the Diwali mela.

“At the gate, the guards stopped my son from entering the society. After waiting for a long time, my son requested a security guard to allow him to enter. At this, the guard got angry and started hurling abuses. When my son asked the guard why he was abusing, the guard slapped him. My son and his friends objected to this. Then, 10-15 guards and some unknown persons attacked my son and beat him up with sticks and threatened him,” she said in the FIR.

The police said the teenager is a resident of another society in Gurgaon. An officer said, “A Diwali mela was organised at the society. An altercation took place when some teenagers tried to enter the society and were stopped by the security guards. Five to six guards slapped one of the minor boys. An FIR has been registered and a probe has been initiated. No arrests have been made so far.”

Meanwhile, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of the society has denied that the teenager was beaten up. Parveen Kukreja, the society’s RWA president, said, “A pre-Diwali fest was organised at the society. It was an in-house programme only for residents of the society. No outsiders were allowed and no such invites had been sent to outsiders for the event. “

“On Saturday, over 50-60 teenagers and young men gathered at the society’s entrance and forcibly tried to enter. They were stopped by the security guards and told that they cannot enter without permission. In the commotion, there was some pushing around, which led to a scuffle. No minor was beaten up. One or two security guards were attacked and suffered minor injuries in the incident. If a mob of outsiders tries to trespass and enter the society without permission, then naturally the guards will stop them,” Kukreja said.

An FIR was registered against the accused under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 50 police station, the police said.