Security guard on run after stabbing colleague to death inside Gurgaon hospital

An argument between two security guards deployed at a private hospital in Gurgaon ended with one stabbing the other around 15 times before fleeing the scene.

Police say the accused, Naufil Anwar, hails from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh. Investigations are being conducted to arrest him, police said, adding that the entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras at the hospital.

According to police, the incident took place at 5.15 am Friday at Sheetla Hospital on New Railway Road. The dead has been identified as 24-year-old Jugal Kishore, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district and was living on rent in Gurgaon.

Employees at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said he and Anwar got into an argument around midnight, and it eventually escalated into a scuffle. They were, however, separated by other staff at the time.“On Thursday night, Anwar was posted at the main door of the hospital, while Kishore was deployed outside the intensive care unit (ICU) on the third floor. It seems the accused procured a knife from somewhere and, around 5 am, walked up to the third floor and stabbed Kishore multiple times before fleeing the spot,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Both men were deployed at the hospital through an outside agency, Zed Security, said police.

The proprietor of Zed Security, Surender Yadav, confirmed this. He said that while Kishore had been with the agency for the last one year, the accused had joined around two and a half months ago. They had both been posted at the hospital during their stint at the agency.

“We had done the complete verification of both the men, procuring their birth certificates, educational documents, identification cards… All of these have now been handed over to police to assist in their investigation. We are cooperating completely, and we too want the accused to be nabbed,” said Yadav.

The post-mortem of the victim was conducted on Friday afternoon, with doctors who conducted the autopsy revealing that they found a total of 15 stab wounds.

“Ten-eleven of these were on the chest and abdomen. There were some wounds on the face and arms as well, but the fatal ones were on the chest and abdomen,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the autopsy.

Kishore’s brother-in-law Murarilal said, “We do not know what led him to attack Kishore in this manner. His wife is pregnant and he has a two-year-old son. They have been left without a breadwinner. We want the man who has done this to be arrested and convicted,” he said.