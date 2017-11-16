Security guard found with his head crushed in Noida

The mutilated body of a 55-year-old security guard was found on the premises of an under-renovation three-storey bungalow in Noida Sector 36 on Wednesday morning. His head was crushed with a heavy object, and police suspect personal enmity behind the murder.

The body of Girish Chandra Sharma, who hailed from Sambhal district, was discovered around 7 am Wednesday by another security guard, police said.

“The deceased’s head had been crushed with a heavy object. No object is missing from the premises of the bungalow; even the deceased’s phone is intact. Prima facie, personal enmity seems to be the reason for the murder. However, all angles are being explored,” said Arun Kumar Singh, SP City, Gautam Buddh Nagar.

