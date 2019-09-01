Security guard at Noida school alleges rape by 2 colleagues

A woman security guard employed at a private school in Noida was allegedly raped by two other guards employed in the same private firm as her. The accused, Sachin Sharma and Sanjeev Pani, allegedly raped the woman after they promised her certain employment benefits, and recorded the act to blackmail her later, police said.

“An FIR has been filed at Sector 39 police station but no arrest has been made so far. The woman has claimed she needed financial assistance and her colleagues took advantage of that last year. The facts of the case are being verified and further action will be taken accordingly,” said Vaibhav Krishna, SSP, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The woman and the two accused work for a private firm that handles security for the campus. She claimed she had been working there since 2017. “My husband lost his thumb while working and I wanted to get an ESI card made to pay for his treatment. The two guards promised that they would help get it made, but they took advantage of me physically. They also made a recording and threatened to make it public,” she alleged.

According to the FIR, the men kept harassing her for 9-10 months. The woman said an internal enquiry committee into the allegations of sexual harassment was set up in June. She claimed that in August, the committee found the two men guilty and they were sacked. She also alleged that she had submitted a complaint at Sector 39 police station in July but no action was taken at the time.

A spokesperson for the school said: “The alleged incident did not happen on campus and both guards are not on payroll of the school. Police are investigating the case and we will fully cooperate.”