Security cover to Ambanis: Supreme Court to hear Centre’s plea against Tripura HC directive tomorrow

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea by the Central Government against the Tripura High Court directive summoning Union Home Ministry officers in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the security cover provided to industrialist and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala agreed to the Centre’s request to list the appeal against the June 21 interim order of the Tripura High Court urgently, after Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta informed the Bench that the HC had directed that officer from the Home Ministry be present with the documents related to the threat perception Tuesday and that no further adjournment will be given.

“One PIL is filed before the Tripura HC. The prayer is that you decide that the threat perception based security given to one industrial family in Bombay is wrong and withdraw the security,” Mehta submitted and contended that the Tripura High Court has no territorial jurisdiction over the matter and “one family being given security can never be public interest”.

“We pointed out to the Tripura HC that a similar petition was filed before the Bombay HC and was rejected. But the HC has directed that a Home Ministry officer be deputed tomorrow with a record of threat perception etc,” the senior law officer added.

Justice Surya Kant has asked if the security was provided by the Tripura police or by the central government.

The Solicitor General pointed out that the security cover is provided by Maharashtra government based upon Central Government’s perception. “It is a Central security. The Tripura government has nothing to do. It’s completely territorially barred. And in any case, individual security of one family — the Ambanis — can’t be a subject matter of PIL. Court wants to see the threat perception.”

The bench sought to know if the HC order was a final one or whether the proceedings are still pending.

Mehta said it is an interim order but “virtually final saying let the Home Ministry official come here tomorrow (June 28)”.

The bench then directed that it be listed for hearing on Tuesday.