Security checks slow down traffic on Noida-Delhi road

Following complaints from commuters stuck in a traffic jam on Noida-Delhi road at Chilla border area early on Friday, Noida traffic police said that traffic movement was slow as Delhi traffic police were conducting checks at the border in light of security arrangements for Independence Day.

Commuters tweeted about the 45-minute traffic jam on Noida-Delhi road, tagging the official Twitter account of the Noida traffic police and Noida police, early Friday. A commuter also mentioned that an ambulance was stuck in the traffic.

The official twitter account of the Noida Traffic Police addressed these tweets and said that the movement of traffic was heavy due to checking conducted by Delhi Traffic Police at the border. “Traffic alert-Noida-Delhi Chilla border is being checked by @dtptraffic by installing barriers, traffic is moving slowly due to heavy traffic on the route. Traffic Helpline No.-9971009001,” the Noida traffic police tweeted, tagging the official Twitter handle of Delhi traffic police.

Praveen Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (traffic), confirmed the reports. “There is slow movement of traffic as Delhi Police is conducting a police check on the Noida-Delhi road at Chilla border in light of security arrangements for August 15. Traffic is moving in two lanes on the road,” Singh said.