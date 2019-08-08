Security at Delhi airport heightened: Fliers asked to reach 3 hours before domestic flights, 4 hours before international

People flying out of Delhi should reach the airport earlier than usual due to heightened security checks, Delhi airport authorities have said. While domestic passengers should arrive three hours before their flight, those flying out of the country should reach four hours in advance.

Advertising

Also, the meeters and greeters area will be closed from August 10 to August 20.

In a tweet, the Delhi Airport said, “Due to enhanced security arrangements, flyers are requested to reach #DelhiAirport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights and 4 hours in advance for all international flights. Further, the entry to meters and greeters area will be barred w.e.f. 10th August to 20th August 2019. Any inconvenience caused is regretted.”

Security checking has been stepped up because of Independence Day on August 15 and also the recent government decision on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

A government official said the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) wrote to airport and airline operators at aerodromes in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Imphal, Chennai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, Raipur, Jaipur, Lucknow, Srinagar, Patna, Guwahati, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun and Ahmedabad, asking them to implement stricter security measures.

“In view of the continuous threat to the civil aviation sector received from central security agencies, it is necessary to enhance the existing security measures being taken at all civil aviation installations like airports, airstrips, airfields, Air Force stations, helipads, flying schools aviation training institutes, etc so that no untoward incident takes place during Independence Day celebrations (August 15). Utmost precautions need to be taken by all the stakeholders,” the BCAS noted in its letter dated August 5.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the busiest airport in India.

Earlier this week, after the Article 370 decision was announced, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) too had imposed a red alert on the entire DMRC network.