‘He was beatenup’: Mother alleges foul play in Noida student’s death

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The death of a young physical education student at Amity University, Harshit Bhatt, whose body was found in a pond in Sector 94 has sparked suspicion, with his family calling for a murder probe. The student’s mother, Deep Mala, claimed there were signs of a struggle on his body, pointing to black marks and “V-shaped bruises” on his back.
She told news agency ANI, that she believed her son was killed. She said he followed a strict routine and was known for his discipline. “He would leave home and return at fixed times every day. All his college lecturers have described him as a sincere and well-behaved student. I don’t understand what happened today,” she said.
Recalling their last conversation, she said her son had left home for an exam scheduled at 10 am and had told her he would return by 2 or 3 PM.
She further described him as responsible and focused, adding that he neither drank alcohol nor stayed out late. “His father is in the army, and he takes care of responsibilities at home in his absence,” she said. She further described that his body at the morgue bore multiple marks “as if he had been beaten up repeatedly”, and reiterated her demand for strict action against those responsible.
The body was recovered after a search operation by National Disaster Response Force divers and local police.
Police have sent the body for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death and verify the nature of the injuries mentioned by the family. CCTV footage from the Sector 94 area is being examined, and people known to the student are being questioned to piece together his last movements, reported ANI.
Investigators are yet to determine whether the student accidentally fell into the pond or was placed there after an altercation. No arrests have been made so far, with officials awaiting forensic findings as the probe continues.
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