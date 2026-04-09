‘He was beatenup’: Mother alleges foul play in Noida student’s death

The death of a young physical education student at Amity University, Harshit Bhatt, whose body was found in a pond in Sector 94 has sparked suspicion, with his family calling for a murder probe. The student’s mother, Deep Mala, claimed there were signs of a struggle on his body, pointing to black marks and “V-shaped bruises” on his back.

She told news agency ANI, that she believed her son was killed. She said he followed a strict routine and was known for his discipline. “He would leave home and return at fixed times every day. All his college lecturers have described him as a sincere and well-behaved student. I don’t understand what happened today,” she said.