Section of teachers meet HRD minister Prakash Javadekar against JNUTA

JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said, “The JNUTA office-bearers have no political affiliation… Having said that, everybody has the right to write to the HRD minister.” JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said, “The JNUTA office-bearers have no political affiliation… Having said that, everybody has the right to write to the HRD minister.”

A section of teachers from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Monday met HRD minister Prakash Javadekar to submit a letter condemning the JNU Teachers’ Association’s (JNUTA) letter to the minister pressing for the Vice-Chancellor’s removal.

Additional Dean of Students Buddha Singh, who is among the signatories, said 168 teachers had signed the letter. However, the copy of the sheet provided to The Indian Express showed 117 signatures. In the letter, the teachers said, “JNUTA has been behaving like a self-serving club, with their personal ideological biases taking over the larger concerns of teaching, research and innovative methods in academic activities. It seems the JNUTA executives, with a small group of motivated teachers, wish to have their unfettered ambitions, purely political in nature, to destabilise and denigrate democratic functioning of JNU.”

“The latest open letter sent to various higher authorities, including, we believe, to your office, has sadly presented a distorted version of the administrative and academic decisions taken by the JNU administration… Such unfounded statements by the JNUTA have vitiated the academic atmosphere of JNU, undermined the legitimate functioning of a democratic institution and are issuing forth from ill intentions of a select number of teachers of JNU,” it said.

“We, therefore, dissociate ourselves from the manufactured statements, ridiculous open letters released by JNUTA, and deplore in strongest terms their autocratic and undemocratic behaviour,” it said.

JNUTA president Sonajharia Minz said, “The JNUTA office-bearers have no political affiliation… Having said that, everybody has the right to write to the HRD minister.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App