Section 144 to remain in Noida till August 30

Police said the relaxations given as part of the unlock norms will continue. (Representational Photo)

Section 144 will remain in place in Noida till August 30 as part of the district’s Covid-protection measures.

However, the relaxations given as part of the unlock will continue in strict adherence to Covid protocols, police said.

The order has been issued keeping in mind the upcoming religious festivals during which there is a possibility of the law-and-order situation being disturbed by anti-social elements, police said. The order said prior permission by the administration will be required for all social, religious, entertainment, political and sports gatherings in the district.

Gyms, cinema halls and sports complexes will function at 50% capacity while swimming pools have not yet been allowed to open as per the orders. There is no change in restaurant timings and dine-in facilities can only be availed during 7 am to 9 pm as per earlier government orders.

No group of people will be allowed to stage a protest without due permission. In weddings, not more than 50 persons can participate, read the order. Violation of the police order will be punishable under section 188 (disobeying public order) of the IPC.