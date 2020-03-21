Covid-19: Section 144 imposed, more than 5 can’t gather in Gurgaon

Malls in the city have been shut since Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra) Malls in the city have been shut since Wednesday. (Express photo: Amit Mehra)

The Haryana government Friday imposed CrPC Section 144 in the state “as a precautionary measure in response to spread of COVID-19”.

“As a precautionary measure to keep a check on the spread of COVID-19, the Haryana government has decided to impose CrPC Section 144 in both urban and rural areas of the state, restricting the assembly of 20 or more than 20 people in public places. In Gurgaon and Faridabad, the permissible gathering shall be up to five persons only,” said a government spokesperson. The state has so far recorded six cases — four in Gurgaon, one each in Faridabad and Panipat. The first case in Faridabad was confirmed Friday after a 52-year-old woman who returned from Spain on March 12 tested positive.

The decision to impose Section 144 was taken at a meeting in Chandigarh chaired by CM Manohar Lal Khattar Friday. At the meeting, it was also decided the Gurgaon bus service will be “curtailed till further orders”. In the context of Haryana Roadways, meanwhile, general managers have been authorised to take decisions with regard to reducing the frequency of intra- and inter-state public transport.

The Gurgaon district administration has also started making preparations to enforce the ‘Janata Curfew’, announced by the Prime Minister on Thursday, which is supposed to be in place from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday. The state government also decided that public transportation in the state would remain suspended during this period.

“To ensure law and order is maintained during the curfew, assistant commissioners of police, station house officers and 39 duty magistrates have been deployed in the district; six more have been kept in reserve,” said a spokesperson.

For the first time in three days, Gurgaon reported no new cases Friday. “Eighty-one samples have been sent for testing so far, of which 41 were taken today. Thirty-one people have tested negative and two tested positive. Results of the remaining are awaited,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer.

As of now, Gurgaon has 22 isolation wards with a total capacity of 152 beds, and four quarantine centres with 900-bed capacity. These are likely to see increased security in the coming days, with Gurgaon Police chief Mohammad Akil Friday ordering that special task forces be created in each police district to guard the quarantine centres and isolation wards.

The state government also ordered all coaching centres in the state to be shut until March 31.

