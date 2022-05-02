Section 144 extended in Noida amid rising Covid-19 cases, upcoming festival till May end

The Noida Police have extended prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 and upcoming festivals until the end of May.

An order said Eid, Parshuram Jayanti, Lok Nayak Jayanti, and Buddh Purnima will be observed in the month of May. In the same period, several examinations will be held as well for which preparations will have to be made at short notice, added the order.

Local residents have been barred from circulating objectionable and inflammatory content through any medium. Action will be taken if anyone is found doing pooja or offering namaz at a restricted place.

The police have also laid out a decibel range which will have to be followed while playing loudspeakers in religious places. They have also issued strict directions against anti-social elements who are looking to disturb peace in the region.

The section will be applicable till May 30 until further orders.

Before this, an order was issued on April 1 imposing Section 144 during the month. Under Section 144, a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate, or any other executive magistrate empowered by the state government can issue orders to prevent and address urgent cases of apprehended danger or nuisance.