Second sero survey suggests 28% in city have antibodies

The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus.

The second round of serological survey, conducted in the first week of August across the national capital, has suggested that 28.35% of the people tested have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, it is learnt.

During the survey, more than 15,000 samples were lifted across 11 districts in Delhi to assess the spread of the virus. The samples were processed in 18 labs authorised by the state government for the rigorous exercise.

The data collated by researchers at Maulana Azad Medical College has been submitted to Principal Health Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

“The labs have submitted their reports and, after compiling the data, we have found a prevalence of 28.35% of the disease among people who were tested in the second round. The highest prevalence has been reported from the central district,” said a senior official from the state health department.

In July, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that district health officials will carry out a sero survey across the national capital from the 1st till the 5th of every month. He had said the exercise will help the government to identify the spread of the disease and to formulate policies for containment and management of the disease.

The decision was taken after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the results of the first such survey carried out in the capital.

The previous serological survey carried out by the National Centre for Disease Control on a sample size of 21,387 showed that 22.86% of the people surveyed had been exposed to the virus. A serological survey involves collecting blood samples to determine whether a person has developed antibodies against the virus.

“We have already started the work on the next survey and a meeting is scheduled for August 20 to discuss the sample size,” added the official.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,374 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths, taking the total case count to 1,54,741, while the death toll mounted to 4,226.

As many as 1,146 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, officials said.

At 11,068, active cases saw a slight increase from Monday. Of these, 5,351 patients are under home isolation.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.