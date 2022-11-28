Second round of spot admissions at Delhi University begins today

With some seats continuing to remain vacant, the process for the second spot round for Delhi University (DU) admissions begins Monday.

The DU conducted its first spot round of admissions last week for students who had not been admitted to any college through the three rounds of seat allocation under the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS). Under that round, seats had been allocated to 8,692 candidates, out of which 4,118 completed their admissions.

With this, 6,2231 undergraduate seats in the DU have been filled so far, while there are around 70,000 undergraduate seats on offer.

On Monday evening, the university will declare which seats continue to remain vacant for Spot Round II of admissions.

Candidates opting for Spot Round II admissions will be able to apply from 10 am on Tuesday to 4:59 pm Wednesday. The seat allocations will be declared on December 2 and the admission process under this round will wind up on December 6. Classes for first-year students already began on December 6.

“As per the CSAS allocation policy of Spot Allocations, candidates who applied for CSAS2022 but are not admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the Spot Round II can participate now… Candidates who were offered a seat in Spot Round I will not be able to participate in Spot Round II. The Seat Allocated in a particular Spot Admission Round will be final,” states a notification issued by registrar Vikas Gupta.