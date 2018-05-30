Second outcome budget: Delhi Govt revises project deadlines, scales down targets

The Signature Bridge project is set to be completed by December. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia inspected the site Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The Signature Bridge project is set to be completed by December. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia inspected the site Tuesday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Delhi government’s second outcome budget captured the gap between promises and delivery of infrastructure projects such as Barapullah Phase II and Signature Bridge, services, slipping deadlines, and a scaling down of targets such as the AAP’s ambitious mohalla clinics project.

Under the outcome budget, various departments set targets for executing their schemes and projects, and provides status updates.

PWD

Barapullah Phase II: The corridor — between JLN stadium and INA market — will be completed by June 2018. It is two years behind schedule. “Work at Sewa Nagar crossing delayed by Railways in according approval and taking up work. Now the work is held up due to the monsoon,” said the document.

Signature Bridge: Delayed by over five years, it will be completed by December 2018. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also inspected the project site Tuesday. The government’s Expenditure Finance Committee is likely to clear the pending amount of around Rs 200 crore for the project by this week.

ITO skywalk: Only 10% of project completed against the target of 25%. “Foundation work completed on Tilak road… foundation work under progress on remaining portion,” it said.

Strengthening of roads: This is among the big misses with only an average of 40% of work being completed against the target. Also, not a single LED screen — which is supposed to display pollution levels on a real time basis — have been installed against the target of 150.

Free WiFi: The document has set March 31 next year as the deadline for the project — which is one of AAP’s key poll promises. It also mentioned that during a meeting in March, the PWD said it will not be able to execute the project due to lack of staff or expertise in this field.

Health

Mohalla clinics: AAP’s ambitious project to set up 1,000 mohalla clinics by 2017-18 hasn’t taken off as planned due to unavailability of land. There are presently 164 mohalla clinics, and the revised target for the next financial year is 530 clinics. A health department official said, “We have been able to acquire land just for these clinics. Had obstacles not been created by the L-G’s office, we would have achieved our target long ago.”

Clinics in schools: The government is also looking to set up 350 new health clinics in schools, with the aim of screening 2,40,000 students for diseases as compared to the present figure of 2 lakh.

Vacant posts in hospitals: While the government’s focus on increasing beds has seen a financial push in the budget, a key challenge is to fill up sanctioned posts in hospitals. For instance, Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital was only able to fill up 25% posts for senior doctors and specialists, as opposed to the aim of 90%. This is an increase of just 3% from last year.

Water

Targeting unauthorised colonies: The government claimed that it has provided water to 1,230 colonies compared to their target of 1,520. The revised target for the next financial year is 1,521 colonies.

