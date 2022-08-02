Second Nigerian national tests positive for monkeypox in Delhi, takes tally to three in national capital

Updated: August 2, 2022 4:19:57 pm
A 31-year-old Nigerian national living in Delhi tested positive for monkeypox Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to three and the national count to eight. Two of the three people from Nigeria, who were admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital Sunday and Monday, have tested positive for monkeypox so far.
“Eight cases (of monkeypox) have been detected in the country so far, of which five have a history of foreign travel. They have travelled from Dubai or Sharjah,” said Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Parliament Tuesday.
The fresh case in Delhi comes on a day when Delhi’s first case — a 34-year-old man from West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar — was discharged from the hospital after his lesions healed.
A 35-year-old Nigerian national, living in Delhi for over a year, tested positive for the infection Monday. Both the Nigerian nationals who tested positive for the infection worked at restaurants in the city, said officials.
Subscriber Only Stories
The country has reported eight cases of the infection so far – five from Kerala, all of whom had a history of travel from UAE and three from Delhi with no travel history.
He added, “But, we are seeing, and have seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, that even after thermal screening, some people go undetected and enter the country because they take paracetamols. We have written to the Dubai government asking them to conduct tracing and share the reports with us as well so that we can monitor them.”
The Indian Express had previously reported that the Centre was in touch with Dubai authorities to ascertain how the 22-year-old, who died of monkeypox in Kerala, was able to board a flight despite already having tested positive for the infection.
The Centre has set up a task force led by NITI Aayog member (health) Dr V K Paul to monitor the situation of the viral infection in the country. The task force includes secretaries from the health ministry, pharmaceutical and biotechnology departments.
Monkeypox is a self-limiting viral infection that is transmitted by close skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or sexual contact with a person having pox-like lesions. It can also be transmitted through infected materials such as linens. Big respiratory droplets are also known to affect if a person has prolonged close contact with an infected person.
The most common symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy and swollen lymph nodes, along with pox-like rashes that last for two to three weeks. It is a self-limiting disease but can lead to death, especially among children and those with weak immune systems. Complications of the infection include pneumonia, secondary skin infections, confusion and eye problems.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Police arrest manager, say four partners on the run
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Monsoon fury: Kerala govt sounds red alert in 8 districts
Chennai set to host 3-day food festival from August 12
Elvis Presley’s jewellery on auction with Priscilla Presley’s support
Kiccha Sudeep recalls standing outside Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow to catch a glimpse of him, queueing up to watch his films: ‘Didn’t even understand Hindi’
REET 2022: Rajasthan board to soon release syllabus for teachers recruitment exam
Dhee says she did not downplay Arivu, Santhosh Narayanan’s contribution in Enjoy Enjaami: ‘Have no control over the way our work is being shared’
Curfew clamped in Tripura’s Charilam after BJP workers’ protest against Congress programme turns violent
I-T dept detects Rs 1,000-crore black income after raids on Gujarat group
How to manage your WhatsApp privacy for display picture, status and Last Seen
AAP announces its first list of candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections
Australian senator criticised for referring to the Queen as ‘coloniser’
Record number of Indians visit Turkey in June; footfalls cross 27,300