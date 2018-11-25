Second fatal bike crash in two days on Signature Bridge

A 24-year-old died after his bike collided with a divider at Signature Bridge on Saturday morning. This is the third death on the newly inaugurated structure within 24 hours — a day earlier, two MBBS students had lost their lives after their motorcycle rammed a divider and fell off the bridge.

A 17-year-old boy who was riding pillion survived Saturday’s accident with minor injuries. “We received a PCR call around 7.30 am about a Splendor bike travelling from Nangloi towards Ghaziabad being involved in a collision. The victim, Shankar, was riding with an acquaintance, Deepak. From the skid marks, it appears the bike lost control at the point of turning since it was at a high speed. The bike rider suffered maximum impact due to the collision, while the man riding pillion suffered injuries. Both were rushed to Sushruta Trauma Centre, where Shankar was declared dead. The body will be handed to the family after post-mortem,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Jasmeet Singh.

Police said both riders were wearing helmets. Due to the impact of collision, however, Shankar’s helmet came off, resulting in head injury. Deepak’s helmet remained intact. Shankar hailed from a village in Bihar and was living in Ghaziabad. He worked in Big Bazaar in the packaging department, and was his family’s sole breadwinner. Deepak lives in Shalimar Bagh.

Shankar’s sister Babita Jha (35), who lives next door in Ghaziabad, said they spoke around 10 pm the previous night and he promised to come for dinner — but didn’t. “He eats at my house every night. He told me he would be coming for dinner, but I have no idea where he went later that night and what he was doing on the bridge,” she said.

According to his family, Shankar was a divorcee and his four-year-old son lives with his mother in Bihar. He sent part of his salary back home and also helped his sister, who had lost her husband in an accident in 2009. “He was our only hope. We lost our father four years ago. Despite all our problems, we remained optimistic that he would live a fulfilled life. But that was not to be,” said Babita. Police have so far issued over 2,000 challans on Signature Bridge, including more than 450 for riding without a helmet.