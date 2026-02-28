Second edition of Sufi Heritage fest begins at Sundar Nursery

Storyteller Amandeep Khayal and singer Rahul Shah will present the tale of Shiv Kumar Batalvi, quintessentially known as ‘Birha da Sultan’ (poet of pathos). (File Photo(

Mumbai-based playback singer and independent musician Sona Mohapatra, during the shoot of her documentary Shut Up Sona in 2019, often visited Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, where the generational qawwals told her that women have never sung inside the dargah.

“They said that women are meant to sing within homes, not in public sacred spaces. It wasn’t said with aggression but as an inherited fact,” she says.

But when she began to sing her version of Amir Khusrau’s Piya se naina at the dargah, the qawwals joined in. “It wasn’t a loud rebellion. It was reclamation in a quiet, seismic way,” says Mohapatra, who has returned this year, a stone’s throw from the dargah, to conclude Day 1 of the two-day Sufi Heritage Festival that is set to take place at Sundar Nursery on Saturday and Sunday.