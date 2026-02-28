Second edition of Sufi Heritage fest begins at Sundar Nursery
Over the course of two days, the festival, besides music, will also feature hands-on workshops on traditional crafts, an artisanal marketplace and regional food from regional food traditions and home kitchens.
Mumbai-based playback singer and independent musician Sona Mohapatra, during the shoot of her documentary Shut Up Sona in 2019, often visited Delhi’s Nizamuddin Dargah, where the generational qawwals told her that women have never sung inside the dargah.
“They said that women are meant to sing within homes, not in public sacred spaces. It wasn’t said with aggression but as an inherited fact,” she says.
But when she began to sing her version of Amir Khusrau’s Piya se naina at the dargah, the qawwals joined in. “It wasn’t a loud rebellion. It was reclamation in a quiet, seismic way,” says Mohapatra, who has returned this year, a stone’s throw from the dargah, to conclude Day 1 of the two-day Sufi Heritage Festival that is set to take place at Sundar Nursery on Saturday and Sunday.
“Delhi is always charged for me. It’s political, poetic, and historical…. And to perform at Sunder Nursery, in the heart of that layered history, feels symbolic,” says Mohapatra, whose show at the festival titled ‘Untamed Beloved’, will feature poetry from Sufi and Bhakti traditions.
“Both traditions dared to bypass institutional gatekeeping. They made devotion intimate. Personal. Almost scandalous. And that scandal, that rebellion, is what excites me,” she adds.
Put together by Himanshu Anand and former MCD councillor Yasmin Kidwai – co-founders of Delhi-based organisation Culture Plus – the festival will feature vocalist Sonam Kalra, Kathak exponent Shinjini Kulkarni, the Aahvaan Project known for their nirgun bhakti songs, singer Satpal Wadali, spoken word project Marham, storytelling by Mujtaba Khan, sarangi exponent Murad Ali Khan and Mumbai-based music duo Maati Baani, among others.
Storyteller Amandeep Khayal and singer Rahul Shah will present the tale of Shiv Kumar Batalvi, quintessentially known as ‘Birha da Sultan’ (poet of pathos). Shah says that while he wasn’t a Sufi poet, “the catharsis in his pieces” spoke to him.
Kidwai says in a statement, “Sufism has always transcended borders — of faith, geography, and identity — and the festival reflects that spirit. At its heart, the festival is about creating an inclusive space where differences are not erased but held with respect, curiosity, and openness, much like Delhi itself.”
Mohapatra says she does not want to romanticise any tradition and that calling anything “purely benevolent” would be “intellectually lazy”.
“When I sing Sufi music, or bring the Bhakti movement into the same breath, I am not trying to make a simplistic statement about harmony in ‘dark times’… Sufi history, like all history, is complex. Not all Sufis were peace-loving, singing minstrels… The Bhakti movement, too, was rebellious precisely because it pushed against orthodoxy. For me, the way forward isn’t denial or performative nostalgia, it’s discernment. We embrace the poetry, the music, the universal teachings of love, surrender, union… But we do not erase historical truths or facts… That feels far more honest to me than repeating clichés about ‘polarised times’,” she says.
