Second day in a row, Delhi metro’s blue line snag leaves commuters stranded

Delhi Metro’s Blue Line, which carries around 9 lakh people daily, was hit by intermittent signal failures during the morning rush hours on Thursday, a day after a similar glitch left thousands stranded.

The signalling failure resurfaced around 9 am on Thursday, a DMRC spokesperson said. Due to the snag, the Operations Control Centre (OCC) is frequently losing contact with the trains along the 50-km corridor.

The OCC is the metro’s centralised control room. Trains are monitored and controlled on a real-time basis from the centre much like an ATC (air traffic controller) in the case of aeroplanes.

Under the alternative arrangement, trains are controlled from certain stations, which naturally slows down operations, triggering a cascading effect along the entire section.

The Blue Line connects Noida City Centre to Dwarka’s Sector 21. Another arm of the line, which splits at the Yamuna Bank station, connects Dwarka to Vaishali.

This line is considered the most snag-prone in the 317-km-long DMRC network. Metro attributes the frequent glitches on this corridor to its largely overground presence, making it more vulnerable to atmospheric factors like temperature fluctuations and damage caused by external objects like metal-coated threads of kites.