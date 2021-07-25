Second cycle of admissions for Delhi government schools begins

The first cycle of admissions had begun last month.

The second cycle of registration for admissions to Delhi government schools has begun and will be open till August 6.

The registrations for the second cycle had begun on July 23. The list of the school allotted to a particular candidate will be displayed on August 19, and parents will have to submit the requisite documents at the schools between August 21 and August 31.

While parents can register from the DoE’s website, help desks will be set up at schools to help them with the process. While applying, parents will have to select the assembly constituency they reside in, after which they will have to select the government school closest to their residence in the constituency.

However, this does not mean that particular school will be allotted to them. A school closest to the applicant will be allotted on the basis of the availability of vacant seats and infrastructure.