Second cycle of non-plan admissions begins in Delhi govt schools

Registration for the second cycle of non-plan admissions in Delhi government schools has begun and will continue till June 20. Non-plan admissions to government schools are for students who studied in private schools till the last grade.

These admissions are being conducted for classes 6 to 9. While admissions to classes 6 to 8 will also be granted to those who are ‘out of school’ — meaning that they had either dropped out or were not part of any school — admissions to class 9 are only open to those who had passed class 8 from a recognised school.

The new academic year 2022-2023 has already begun in all government schools as of April 1. For the first cycle of these admissions, applications were completed in May.

Only residents of Delhi are eligible for these admissions. Given the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years, the director of education (DoE) may exercise his discretion and provide age relaxation to any “deserving student” on grounds such as “disruption of studies due to death of either of the parents, prolonged illness of either of the parents/child or any trauma faced by the student”.

Applicants will have to fill in personal details in the online form such as names of parents, Aadhaar and bank account numbers, date of birth, and will have to select their assembly constituency. Following that, a drop box will display all the schools under that particular assembly constituency and near it and the applicants will have to choose the school closest to their homes. On the basis of the availability of seats and infrastructure, the applicant will be allotted a school with the caveat of no guarantee of admission to the nearest school.