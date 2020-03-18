Second Covid-19 case in 2 days in Gurgaon: 44-year-old man

Gurgaon health department officials said although the initial confirmation of the result being positive came from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi on Saturday, the final confirmation came from NIV Pune. (Reuters) Gurgaon health department officials said although the initial confirmation of the result being positive came from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi on Saturday, the final confirmation came from NIV Pune. (Reuters)

Health officials in Haryana said a second resident of Gurgaon has tested positive for coronavirus, after their counterparts in Delhi informed them of the development. The patient, they said, is a 44-year-old man who resides in Sector 50 and had recently returned from London.

“He returned on March 7 and went to RML in Delhi to get himself tested on March 9. Our counterparts there told us he has tested positive, but we are yet to receive the report,” said the official, adding that a team from Delhi also visited his residence in Gurgaon Monday to collect samples of his family members for testing.

Haryana had recorded its first positive case on Monday — a 29-year-old woman who resides in Gurgaon Sector 9 and works at an IT company in the city. Officials said she had travelled to Malaysia and Indonesia for a holiday and had returned on March 4. A bulletin issued by the Haryana government Tuesday evening stated the woman was initially “asymptomatic” and in home isolation.

“She developed symptoms on March 12. A sample was taken immediately and she was kept in the isolation ward in Civil Hospital, Gurgaon. Now she has been shifted to Fortis Healthcare Hospital in Gurgaon on her choice. She is stable,” states the bulletin.

Gurgaon health department officials said although the initial confirmation of the result being positive came from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi on Saturday, the final confirmation came from National Institute of Virology, Pune, only on Monday.

The woman has since been moved to the isolation ward at Fortis. Officials said samples of her five family members as well as colleagues have been taken.

“She works at an office in Sector 53, where we believe she may have come in contact with a total of 70 people, of whom 32 are residents of Gurgaon. We are in touch with them and have put them under home quarantine,” said the official, adding that the rest of the woman’s colleagues are from Delhi (28), Uttar Pradesh (9) and Faridabad (1).

“We have also apprised our counterparts in those areas of the situation, and they are doing the same,” he said.

The bulletin stated, “Her office has been disinfected and other contacts have been put on surveillance as per protocol and all of them are asymptomatic.”

