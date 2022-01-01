Seats vacant but no admissions at 2 Delhi University colleges, claim aspirants

Some Delhi University (DU) aspirants have alleged that two colleges, Indraprastha College for Women and Kamala Nehru College (KNC), closed admissions to the History (Hons) course after the second special drive despite there being vacant seats in the unreserved category.

Claiming that 7 seats were still vacant at IP College and 11 seats at KNC, they said they haven’t been able to get admission despite having scored high marks. Both colleges refuted the claims.

IP College principal Babli Moitra Saraf said, “Seats are not vacant, they are vacated when students move (out). No college can close admissions without directions from the university, and the admission process cannot go on endlessly. The process has been followed completely.”

KNC principal Kalpana Bhakuni said she was quite sure the claims weren’t true: “I am not in college and will need to check with my admission convenor, but I am quite sure this is not the case.”

According to DU Registrar Vikas Gupta, the university had made all the efforts to fill seats.

“We held three special drives, but as students leave, seats keep getting empty. We can’t endlessly hold these drives. We had been given a November 30 deadline from the UGC to finish admissions for this session, but we have extended it till December 31. Our academic session started on November 22; we can’t extend admission beyond this. This is also not something that has happened this year; it happens every year,” he said.

Affected students, however, said the decision to close admissions on “vacant seats was a gross violation of their fundamental rights”.

“We want DU to hold another special drive so we can take admission in these prestigious colleges… This will affect our future academic careers,” said a student.

Another aspirant added: “In a situation where there is an abundance of seats in the unreserved category, how can Delhi University refuse to hold another special drive? The admission portal clearly mentions that special drive/cut-offs will continue until all seats are

filled up. Then what is the reason to close admissions on December 31?”

A student with a best of four percentage of 93% said they are losing out on opportunities despite having scored well.