Seamless travel in Delhi-NCR: Buy Namo Bharat train tickets via IRCTC App – here’s how

Namo Bharat train tickets via IRCTC App: To make travel across Delhi-NCR more seamless and smoother, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have introduced a seamless ticketing system. This new initiative allows commuters to plan and book tickets conveniently for both Indian Railways and Namo Bharat journeys.

Presently, a 55-km section of the 82-km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor – from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South – is operational.

IRCTC-Namo Bharat train: Know how to book tickets seamlessly

Now, Namo Bharat commuters can book Indian Railways tickets directly through the IRCTC icon on the Namo Bharat app. Similarly, IRCTC passengers travelling to Delhi can book Namo Bharat tickets by accessing their booking details on the IRCTC Rail Connect app and clicking the NCRTC icon.