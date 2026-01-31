Seamless travel in Delhi-NCR: Buy Namo Bharat train tickets via IRCTC App – here’s how

Namo Bharat train tickets via IRCTC App: To make travel across Delhi-NCR more seamless and smoother, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have introduced a seamless ticketing system. This new initiative allows commuters to plan and book tickets conveniently for both Indian Railways and Namo Bharat journeys.
Presently, a 55-km section of the 82-km long Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor – from New Ashok Nagar to Meerut South – is operational.
IRCTC-Namo Bharat train: Know how to book tickets seamlessly
Now, Namo Bharat commuters can book Indian Railways tickets directly through the IRCTC icon on the Namo Bharat app. Similarly, IRCTC passengers travelling to Delhi can book Namo Bharat tickets by accessing their booking details on the IRCTC Rail Connect app and clicking the NCRTC icon.
With the Namo Bharat and Indian Railways networks now integrated, the passengers can enjoy seamless end-to-end connectivity across both platforms.
IRCTC–NCRTC integration: Why the new ticketing system matters
The integration of the NCRTC–IRCTC ticketing system is expected to save passengers valuable time and promote digital transactions. For instance, a passenger travelling from Meerut to Delhi by Namo Bharat train can now easily book an Indian Railways ticket for onward long-distance travel through the same integrated platform.
NCRTC-DMRC train ticket integration
A similar system is already operational between DMRC and NCRTC, with integrated ticket purchases available via the DMRC and Namo Bharat Connect app. This NCRTC-DMRC integration system allows commuters to book Namo Bharat and Delhi Metro tickets across each other’s mobile applications, further strengthening multi-modal connectivity in the region.
