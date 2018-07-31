Sealing drive: SC warns against threats to officials, says, dadagiri won’t work

The Forum of MCD Engineers alleged that the chairman of the wards committee had threatened officials. Archive The Forum of MCD Engineers alleged that the chairman of the wards committee had threatened officials. Archive

The Supreme Court Monday warned against threats to officials who were carrying out sealing of unauthorised and illegal constructions in Delhi, and said such kind of ‘dadagiri’ (bullying tactics) will not work.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta said this while hearing a matter, in which the Forum of MCD Engineers alleged that the chairman of the wards committee of the Najafgarh zone had threatened the officials when they had gone to seal unauthorised constructions.

The court said the affidavit filed by Mukesh Suryan, the chairman of the wards committee of the Najafgarh zone, was “not at all satisfactory” since he was tendering an unconditional apology on one hand, and trying to justify his action on the other.

“This kind of ‘dadagiri’ would not work. He (Suryan) cannot say… that he is fighting for the people. He cannot take the law in his hand. He is not a ‘dada’ that he can do all this,” said the bench.

Suryan, who was present in court, tendered his apology to the bench. His counsel said he would file a fresh affidavit, tendering an unconditional apology. “Mukesh Suryan… is present in court today and has tendered an unconditional apology. However, from the affidavit filed by him, we find that he is also trying to justify his actions. This cannot be accepted,” the bench noted, and asked him to file another affidavit within three days.

The bench also dealt with the issue related to the transfer of Najafgarh zone Deputy Commissioner Vishvender Singh, who was shifted “within hours” allegedly at Suryan’s insistence. “In any event, it is directed that Singh be restored to the position of the deputy commissioner (Najafgarh zone) within 24 hours from today, and he will complete his normal tenure in that position,” the bench added.

The court then posted the matter for further hearing on August 6.

