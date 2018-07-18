Sealing, demolition of unauthorised structures in Delhi will continue: Supreme Court

The court also asked the Union government to contemplate blacklisting the builder, contractor and architects responsible for unauthorised constructions in the capital. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna) The court also asked the Union government to contemplate blacklisting the builder, contractor and architects responsible for unauthorised constructions in the capital. (Express photo/Praveen Khanna)

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the sealing, demolition of unauthorised constructions in the national capital will not stop. The top court passed the direction after the Union government said it had not instructed authorities to stop the sealing drive against illegal constructions in New Delhi.

The Supreme Court also issued directions that any unauthorised construction noticed or booked by authorities have to be stopped immediately and that adequate police protection be provided to officers carrying out the sealing drive.

The court also asked the Union government to contemplate blacklisting the builder, contractor and architects responsible for unauthorised constructions in the capital. More details are awaited.

