Sealing case: SC orders Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari to file affidavit within a week

Manoj Tiwari (in blue) appears in Supreme Court on Tuesday (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey) Manoj Tiwari (in blue) appears in Supreme Court on Tuesday (Photo: Prem Nath Pandey)

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to file an affidavit within a week in connection with a case against him for breaking the lock of a house sealed by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) in Gokulpur, PTI reported.

The case will be heard again on October 3.

The court took strong exception to BJP Delhi chief and MP Manoj Tiwari and said that being an MP does not give him liberty to take the law in his hands.

The apex court had issued a contempt notice to Tiwari last week in this regard and directed him to appear before it today.

It expressed anguish against his statement in which he had alleged that the monitoring committee was not sealing thousands of illegal buildings and directed him to file an affidavit within a week. The court directed Tiwari to explain his claims that he made regarding sealings in Delhi to a news channel, PTI reported.

“Mr Tiwari, in your CD, you say there are one thousand places which deserve to be sealed. Give us a list of these places. We will make you the sealing officer,” said the bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Tiwari after EDMC filed a complaint, citing news reports that the northeast Delhi MP had tampered with the seal of a dairy that was shut down for running illegally. It was allegedly operating in violation of the Delhi Master Plan, the EDMC said.

Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Tiwari, said that no seal was broken by the BJP leader and he himself being an MP has not ever disrupted the sealing process, PTI reported. Singh told the court that he needed time to file a detailed reply in the matter.

“We are asking you, have you seen the CD? In the CD he says there are thousand places which deserve to be sealed. He a member of the Parliament. That does not give him liberty to take law in his hands,” the court said.

Tiwari was directed to appear in the court on October 3 again for the next hearing in the case.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd