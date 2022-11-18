Seal Sambit Patra’s office too: Jasmine Shah hits back at L-G

The Delhi L-G’s decision to seal his office Friday drew a sharp reaction from Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah.

“The action taken by Delhi’s LG to seal my office at DDC and stop me from discharging my duties is without jurisdiction, completely illegal and unconstitutional. The LG has said I cannot act as a spokesperson for AAP while being Vice Chairperson of DDC. I have one question for the LG – Sambit Patra is a National Spokesperson of BJP while also holding the office of Chairman of ITDC. If my office is being sealed, then why not his? How can two laws operate in the same country – one for AAP and one for BJP?” he said in a statement.

L-G VK Saxena has ordered that Shah “be restricted from discharge of functions as V-C” and also be barred from using “any privileges and facilities connected with the office of VC, DDCD with immediate effect.”

“It is clear that LG’s order has no basis in law. Last month, a PIL was filed in the Hon’ble Delhi High Court, which sought the dismissal of several politically active persons holding positions in Central or State governments, including Sambit Patra and myself. The Hon’ble judges asked a single question that neither the BJP or Central govt had any answers for – which law or constitutional provision or rules are being violated if these public servants are politically affiliated? LG’s order today makes no mention of which law or rules are being violated,” Shah said.

“The position of Vice Chairperson, DDCD, holds the rank of a Minister in Delhi government. If the LG can initiate proceedings against me, tomorrow he can move to dismiss any other Minister or the Hon’ble CM of Delhi for representing AAP at political forums? It is clear that LG’s order is illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.