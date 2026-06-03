‘Seal all BnBs violating norms’: Malviya Nagar blaze sparks Delhi government crackdown

A view of the charred remains of the restaurant where a fire broke out at Malviya Nagar, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Video Grab)

Following the deadly blaze at a Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast on Wednesday morning, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has directed that all BnBs violating building plans and set guidelines be sealed.

“No need to issue any showcause notice or give time to such owners for explanation. Just seal all the BnBs,” Sood said.

The minister has directed to constitute a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate South, comprising officials from fire department, MCD, power, health and tourism departments, to inspect all BnBs in Malviya Nagar and across the national capital.

“He has asked to submit a detailed report on the number of BnBs, how many of them have been found violating rules, and how many of them have been sealed by today evening,” said a senior official who was present at the site along with the minister.