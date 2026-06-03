‘Seal all BnBs violating norms’: Malviya Nagar blaze sparks Delhi government crackdown

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Following the deadly blaze at a Malviya Nagar bed and breakfast on Wednesday morning, Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood has directed that all BnBs violating building plans and set guidelines be sealed.
“No need to issue any showcause notice or give time to such owners for explanation. Just seal all the BnBs,” Sood said.
The minister has directed to constitute a high-level committee, under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate South, comprising officials from fire department, MCD, power, health and tourism departments, to inspect all BnBs in Malviya Nagar and across the national capital.
“He has asked to submit a detailed report on the number of BnBs, how many of them have been found violating rules, and how many of them have been sealed by today evening,” said a senior official who was present at the site along with the minister.
Officials said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called an urgent high-level meeting with all ministers, chief secretary and departments concerned.
The death toll currently stands at 21, with police saying several of those killed were foreigners.
In a post on X, CM Gupta said the government is closely monitoring the situation and all necessary medical assistance and support are being extended to the affected families.
Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the devastating fire incident in Malviya Nagar.
My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength & courage to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.…
— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) June 3, 2026
“Immediately upon receiving information about the incident, teams of Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, CATS Ambulance Services and other emergency response agencies were mobilised and launched rescue and relief operations. Their swift response helped in rescuing & evacuating several persons from the affected premises,” she wrote in the post.
Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed his condolences. He wrote in a post on X, “Deeply distressed by the tragic fire at a hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar. My thoughts and condolences are with the families of the deceased, and I join all in praying for the swift recovery of those injured. Police, civil and fire rescue teams are currently on-site conducting operations. Officials have been spoken to & directed to ensure immediate medical aid, relief and a thorough investigation into this tragic incident.”
Former Delhi Chief Ministers and AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi expressed concern over the incident and hit out at the BJP government.
Kejriwal said, “The continuous fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely concerning.”
Atishi said, “Who will take responsibility for the repeated fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people? Under the BJP government, why has the fire safety system deteriorated to such a deplorable state? After every tragedy, there are only statements, but accountability is nowhere to be seen. This negligence at the cost of people’s lives is no longer acceptable.”
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