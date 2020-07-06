SDMC’s notice to 30 buildings to check for seismic stability

The SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM) The SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, (Source: Twitter/@ZoramthangaCM)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has issued notices to authorities of 30 more schools, housing societies and institutions to submit structural audit reports to check their seismic stability.

Earlier, SDMC had issued notices to authorities of 77 buildings for the same purpose.

The move came on Saturday, a day after Delhi was hit by a tremor of moderate intensity.

“We have issued notices to 30 more residential group housing societies, educational institutions and schools, and asked them to submit a structure audit report within 30 days to ensure seismic stability of the buildings,” a senior SDMC official said.

The building owners are responding to the notices, and six of them have already started the process of engaging structural consultants and consulting engineers of the SDMC, he said.

The SDMC has been conducting a survey to identify high-rise buildings and structures under its jurisdiction to examine their seismic stability, and urging RWAs and housing societies to approach it for proper consultation and advice, it added.

The civic body has also identified 27 municipal buildings for a structural audit, and has started engaging structural consultants for retrofitting work.

Prior to this, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation had said on June 20 that authorities of 22 schools and 44 residential group housing societies were issued notices to submit structural audit reports.

Seeking to ensure seismic stability of high-rise buildings, the NDMC too has started identifying such structures and has issued 115 notices to many groups and institutions for structural audit reports, the civic body had said on Wednesday.

