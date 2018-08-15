SDMC writes to Ola, Uber on toll tax

Leader of the south civic body standing committee Shikha Rai said, “If this continues, we will take legal action. People who are charged should request refund.” Leader of the south civic body standing committee Shikha Rai said, “If this continues, we will take legal action. People who are charged should request refund.”

After receiving complaints of app-based cab aggregators charging toll tax at the Delhi-NCR border points — despite the south civic body declaring that no tax will be charged at the borders from August 9 to September 13 — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has written a letter to Ola and Uber to follow the rules or face action.

Leader of the south civic body standing committee Shikha Rai said, “If this continues, we will take legal action. People who are charged should request refund.”

An Ola spokesperson said, “We are following the rules. If anyone is being charged from August 9 onwards, we will initiate a refund. There was slight confusion when the process began on the drivers’ end, as no notification was issued.”

“We have stopped collecting tolls and are processing refunds for tolls to riders where applicable,” said an Uber spokesperson.

Commercial vehicles, including app-based cab aggregators, will not be charged tax from August 9 to September 13 as SDMC will be carrying out civil work to install Radio Frequency Identification Devices at all 13 toll plazas.

