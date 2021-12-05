scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Delhi: SDMC to take steps to cancel registration of commercial vehicles without RFID tag

The SDMC, which is the nodal agency for implementation of the RFID system at toll plazas in Delhi, has installed the technology at all 124 toll plazas.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: December 5, 2021 12:10:05 pm
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will take steps to cancel the registration of commercial vehicles entering Delhi without a radio frequency identification (RFID) tag or insufficient recharge, Mayor Mukesh Suryan has said.

The SDMC, which is the nodal agency for implementation of the RFID system at toll plazas in Delhi, has installed the technology at all 124 toll plazas. The RFID tag is put up on the windshield of vehicles and each time it crosses a toll plaza, money is deducted automatically.

Suryan said vehicles without the tag or having insufficient recharge will be denied entry into the city as the corporation is taking tough measures to implement the RFID system at all toll plazas across Delhi. Enforcement teams have been deployed at toll plazas for regular inspection. These teams have been taking action against errant vehicles.

The mayor said the system ensures that commercial vehicles can enter the city by paying toll tax and Environment Compensation Charge (ECC) in cashless mode using the RFID tag.

