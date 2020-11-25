SDMC to set aside space for e-vehicle charging

Land available near Rana Ki Haveli merged with the municipal corporation’s from January 10, 2019, is being used for surface parking. The civic body said that the area is a potential site in view of paid parking since commercial and residential vehicles are being parked due to non-availability of such area in vicinity. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia/Representational)

To promote the use of electric vehicles in the capital, the South MCD is set to provide space for charging and battery swapping stations in areas under its jurisdiction. It passed a policy on the same during its standing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Leader of the House, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said energy operators shall be invited to set up charging and battery stations on land owned and managed by the civic body, including roads transferred to the Public Works Department for maintenance. In return, the concessionaires will have to pay a fixed monthly sum to the South MCD, he said.

The number of stations will depend on the number of concessionaires who come forward and tie up with the South MCD, said standing committee member Shikha Rai. The policy, however, aims at establishing stations after every 3 km. These stations will be equipped with EV supply equipment, charger management system, meter box, LED screens and CCTV cameras.

“Public Sector Undertakings which operate in this particular domain of installation and operation of public electric vehicle charging stations, and discoms operating in Delhi, will only be permitted to install electric vehicle charging stations on land owned or managed by SDMC,” reads the policy.

During the meeting, South MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the enthusiasm for electric vehicles among the public is not as much at the moment but is expected to pick up in three-four years, after which changes would be made to the contract.

Another official said lack of a clear-cut policy on establishing electric stations, providing infrastructure and participation of private players to reach a wider audience were some of the factors that had restricted growth in this sector. The SDMC’s target is to curb these problems with the policy, said the official.

The North and East MCDs are likely to follow suit with similar policies.

In August, the Delhi government had introduced its e-vehicle policy under which it will give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos, e-rickshaws and goods carriers, while a subsidy of up to Rs 1.5 lakh will be provided for purchase of electric cars. Vehicles priced up to Rs 15 lakh will be eligible for both the purchase incentive and exemption in road tax and registration fee; vehicles priced above Rs 15 lakh will not get the incentives.

Delhi has over a lakh e-rickshaws, and majority of them charge their three-wheelers through domestic connections.

