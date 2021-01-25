SDMC to begin phase II of RFID toll plan from March

Leader of house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the proposal has been sent back due to issues with the budget, which is Rs 36 crore.

From March, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has planned to start phase II of the radio-frequency identification (RFID) system at 111 locations from where 20% of vehicles enter the capital. This is to ensure automatic toll deduction and end congestion and confusion at toll booths.

In July 2019, 13 major toll booths — through which 80% vehicles pass through — were equipped with RFID technology to deduct toll and Environment Compensation Charges automatically from commercial vehicles. The South MCD is the nodal agency for collecting taxes from vehicles entering the capital.

Of the 111 points, 10 are to be equipped with boom barriers and RFID infrastructure while handheld devices will be made available at the rest as they are very small points. The 10 entry points are Kundli-2, Loni Main, New Seemapuri, Chander Nagar, New Kondli, Noida Major, Pul Prahladpur, Bajghera, Dhansa and Jharoda.

The newly formed Commission for Air Quality Management has asked the South MCD to complete the second phase by January 31. However, a senior South MCD official said it could be delayed as the proposal has been placed in the house but is yet to be approved. The official said speedy implementation of the project is very important as it was observed that old polluting vehicles were trying to sneak into the capital from non-RFID border points.

Leader of house, South MCD, Narendra Chawla said the proposal has been sent back due to issues with the budget, which is Rs 36 crore. “We have limited money as our finances have been hit. So we have asked the toll department to decrease the budget and bring a fresh proposal, which we would most likely pass in the next meeting.”

Members of the erstwhile Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority Sunita Narain and Bhure Lal had said expansion of the RFID system was a key project that needs to be expedited. If implemented well, it will help reduce pollution in the capital.