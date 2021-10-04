SDMC starts kidney dialysis centre at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital

After Kalkaji, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has started a kidney dialysis centre at Tilak Nagar Colony Hospital in West Delhi where the facility is being offered at a subsidised rate.

Dr Rakesh Nath Prasad, the coordinator of the dialysis centre, said while the procedure would cost between Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000 at a private hospital, it would be offered at Rs 1,400 at the hospital. “Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients will get the latest dialysis technology, with single-use dialysers and disposable kits, at an affordable price of Rs 1,400. Usually, CKD patients need dialysis twice or thrice a week,” he said.

आज मेरी लोकसभा क्षेत्र पश्चिमी दिल्ली के तिलकनगर कॉलोनी में दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम व निप्रो मेडीकल इंडिया के सहयोग से अस्पताल में डायलिसिस यूनिट का उद्घाटन किया।

डायलिसिस के महंगे इलाज से लोगों को काफी राहत मिलेगी। SDMC व निप्रो मेडिकल इंडिया की यह बेहद अच्छी पहल है। #westdelhi

The unit has been established by SDMC under the public-private mode in collaboration with Nipro(Japan) and was inaugurated by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti in the presence of SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, additional commissioner Randhir Sahay.

A similar facility was recently started at Purnima Sethi hospital in Kalkaji.