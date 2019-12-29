Delhi: SDMC sets aside Rs 15 crore for illegal colony work

At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) At Sangam Vihar, Delhi’s largest unauthorised colony. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation will now be able to spend its money for infrastructure development in unauthorised colonies. It has made provisions of Rs 15 crore for development works in colonies that got regularised after the Bill to this effect was passed in the Parliament in November this year.

The Corporation had earlier maintained that they cannot spend money on these colonies except for cleaning and sanitation work as they are unauthorised.

Leader of the House Kamaljeet Sherawat said Rs 15 crore has been provisioned for development works in the recently-regularised colonies, and it will be distributed equally.

An additional fund of Rs 15 lakh will be provided to the councillor for carrying out development works.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri had said in November that within three months the ecosystem required for conferment of rights to all 40 lakh citizens living in these colonies will be created.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has started a web portal on which over 17,000 people have opened their accounts to get their houses registered. They will have to submit the required documents and complete other formalities to get a conveyance deed from DDA. After this, they can get their houses registered from the revenue department.

