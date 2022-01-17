SDMC school books may soon have a chapter on ‘Chhote Sahibzaade’

Soon, students studying in schools under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation may learn about the martyrdom of the two younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

The ‘Chhote Sahibzaade’, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, were walled up alive on the orders of Wazir Khan, the Mughal faujdar of Sirhind, for refusing to renounce their faith and become Muslim.

SDMC education committee chairperson Nitika Sharma has requested the civic body to include a chapter in its school textbooks on the younger sons of the 10th Sikh guru.

Around 2.50 lakh children till Class V study in 568 schools under the SDMC.

In a letter to the director of the South MCD, Sharma said that the younger sons, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, were known for their bravery and courage.

“Chaar Sahibzaade is a term endearingly used for the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh. Taking this forward, we request you to include a chapter on the martyrdom of the Chote Sahibzaade,” read the letter.

They are “highly respected as they project unshaken patriotism and belief” in the previous era of Sikh religion, she added.

On the birth anniversary (Parkash Purab) of Guru Gobind Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared that the nation would henceforth observe December 26 as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’.

Veer Baal Diwas — a tribute to the bravery of children — is dedicated to the ‘Chhote Sahibzaade’.