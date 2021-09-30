SDMC rolls back hiked property tax

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 30, 2021 4:00:38 am
September 30, 2021 4:00:38 am
The SDMC has decided to roll back the hiked property tax rates for commercially rented establishments, educational institutions and banquet halls. A senior official said tax had been raised based on recommendations of the Municipal Valuation Committee-3.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd