Delhi: SDMC proposes teaching Bhagavad Gita in its schools

The South MCD plans to teach Bhagavad Gita in its schools, with help from ISKCON. The education committee of the BJP-led civic body has also decided to name one of its schools after the late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

The budget proposal placed last week in the South MCD by the education committee reads, “It is proposed that at schools of the corporation… on a bag-free day after every 15 days, one hour of Bhagavad Gita is taught with help from ISKCON.”

South MCD Mayor Mukesh Suryan said there are plans to both teach and distribute copies of the Gita in schools.

Education committee chairperson and Dwarka councillor Nitika Sharma said these classes will be held online till schools reopen. She said the ISKCON temple has also shown an interest in “teaching the lessons of the Gita”. “The first class would be held virtually on December 25 on Atalji’s birthday,” she said.

“The Bhagavad Gita teaches the art of life, how one can lead a meaningful life in today’s world… It will also help children who face issues like lack of concentration,” Sharma said.

It has also been proposed that a school in Dwarka Sector 3 be named after CDS Rawat. Life stories of martyrs would also be added in the syllabus to “inculcate a strong sense of patriotism” among students, said the proposal. The other proposals that have been placed include creating science clubs in all schools, hiring special educators, and creating a sports cell.

There are 568 schools under the South MCD in which around 2.50 lakh children study till Class V.