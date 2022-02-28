SDMC park to sport replicas of dinosaurs, made from scrap

Following the success of its ‘Waste to Wonder’ concept, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has planned to build replicas of 15 dinosaurs —using scrap material —at its park in Sarai Kale Khan that houses replicas of the wonders of the world.

The dinosaur park will have sculptures of various types of dinosaurs such as Coelophysis, Brontosaurus, Velociraptor, Taurus, Rajasaurus, Prenocephale, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Amargasaurus, Spinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus, Diplodocus, Stegosaurus.

Spread across seven acres, the park currently has replicas of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, Pyramids of Giza, Taj Mahal, Statue of Liberty, Colosseum, and Christ the Redeemer — all made out of waste.

In the first year of opening the park, the SDMC collected revenue of around 900 lakh through tickets. The development of the second phase is likely to increase revenue to Rs 1,500 lakh, as per SDMC estimates.

“Some of these sculptures would have iron as the base but would have a soft covering so that children do not get injured… swings would be designed around some of these sculptures keeping all safety precautions in mind,” said an official.

Besides this, the civic body is planning to install replicas of historical figures and freedom fighters such as Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar Azad, Vikramaditya, Chanakya, Chandragupta Maurya at Shaheedi park in ITO along the lines of the ‘waste to art’ concept.

The park will also exhibit sculptures of various historical incidents including the Battle of Haldighati, Revolt of 1857, Home Rule Movement, Simon Com-mission. “The motive behind developing Shaheedi Park is to make people aware about the glorious history of our country, the struggle and sacrifice of our freedom fighters to make India an independent nation,” said the official.

The SDMC will develop the Shaheedi Park at a cost of Rs 29.29 crore.