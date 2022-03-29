SDMC launches football training programme in Delhi’s Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO, has launched a football training programme called Coach the Educators.

A senior SDMC official said as part of the workshop, 60 primary school teachers have been trained in football techniques, basics of injury prevention and detection, diet and nutrition and session planning.

The pilot project has been planned for three years in the Najafgarh Zone under the SDMC and will directly impact over 5,000 boys and girls between the ages of 4-10 years, he said.

The next phase would be the grassroots football training programmes, which will begin in the Najafgarh Zone, and applications have been invited for football coaches on a contract basis. The SDMC is working on a plan to develop a sports complex, stadium and large playgrounds, the official added.

He said that a sports cell has been formed which would start football training programmes in Karkarola, Jharoda, Pochanpur, and Surhela in the Najafgarh zone.

After the successful implementation of this programme, it would be replicated in other zones of the SDMC and other sports like cricket would also be included in it, he said.